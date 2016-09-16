Thousands of Mexicans rally against president

Thousands took to the streets of Mexico City on Thursday to demand the resignation of President Enrique Pena Nieto just hours before the country kicks off independence celebrations.

The large protest comes just weeks after Pena Nieto was widely lambasted for hosting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The New York businessman has repeatedly vowed to build a border wall which Mexico would pay for.

Pena Nieto's critics accuse the leader of not pressing Mexico's interests during the encounter.

Protester Alicia Mercado told Reuters Independence Day in Mexico was also a time to call for Pena Nieto's resignation.

"It's also a time to yell "out with Pena" because it's a terrible government, inept, we should not have to prop him up," she said.

With economic growth sluggish and previous corruption scandals involving the purchase of a home by the First Lady from a government contractor and the suspected massacre of 43 students, discontent with Pena Nieto is widespread.

Protester Fernando Rubi said that Mexicans should not be celebrating independence under the circumstances.

"This is just a show, the public should be riled up all over the country and not celebrate today," he said.

According to opinion polls published in Mexico earlier this year, Pena Nieto's approval stood at 30 percent, with 66 percent of respondents saying that disapprove of the president's job performance.

Pena Nieto became president in December 2012 and under Mexican term limits will step down after his six-year term.