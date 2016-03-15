FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico City issues pollution alert over high ozone concentration
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 15, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

Mexico City issues pollution alert over high ozone concentration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buildings stand shrouded in smog in Mexico City, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City’s government ordered traffic restrictions on Tuesday and recommended people stay indoors due to serious air pollution, issuing its second-highest alert warning for ozone levels for the first time in 13 years.

While conditions persisted, residents were better off inside between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., should refrain from vigorous exercise in the open and curb sporting activities to avoid respiratory problems, the city said in a statement on Monday.

The government said the alert stemmed from an “extraordinary increase” in ozone concentration due to the presence of a high pressure system and intense solar radiation around greater Mexico City, which is home to more than 20 million people.

Not since September 2002 had the city issued a “phase one” pollution warning for elevated levels of ozone.

A phase one alert was last issued for particle pollution on New Year’s Day 2005, a time when air quality was likely affected by heavy use of firecrackers, a city official said.

Ozone, which is a key ingredient of smog, is a form of oxygen created by the reaction of sunlight with air containing other pollutants such as hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxide.

It can cause breathing difficulties and worsen heart disease. Children and the elderly are especially at risk.

Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Dave Graham; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.