Two of Mexico's oil export ports reopen after Dolly downgraded

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two of Mexico’s three main oil exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico, Dos Bocas and Cayo Arcas, were reopened on Wednesday after major storm Dolly was downgraded, the country’s communications and transport ministry said in a statement.

Dolly, which was previously a tropical storm, weakened to remnant status on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Mexico’s third major oil hub, Coatzacoalcos, was never closed despite strong winds and rainfall associated with Dolly.

The country’s Tampico and Altamira ports, however, have been closed since Tuesday due to bad weather, the ministry added.

Almost all of Mexico’s crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Dos Bocas, Coatzacoalcos and Cayo Arcas ports.

State-owned oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL] is the third biggest supplier of crude to the United States.