Mexican President Pena Nieto set to undergo thyroid surgery
#World News
July 31, 2013 / 1:53 PM / in 4 years

Mexican President Pena Nieto set to undergo thyroid surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto listens to an attendee at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto arrived at a military hospital early on Wednesday morning for surgery to remove a benign nodule on his thyroid gland.

The procedure is expected to last an hour and a half under general anesthesia and his recovery time is estimated at four days.

Pena Nieto, 47, took office in December, returning Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, to power.

Thyroid surgery is recommended for several conditions, including removing nodules suspected of being cancerous as well as for benign growths, according to the American Thyroid Association.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Simon Gardner and Christopher Wilson

