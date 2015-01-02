FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican prisons are worsening and inmate control is growing: study
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 2, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican prisons are worsening and inmate control is growing: study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Conditions have worsened in Mexico’s dangerous and overcrowded prisons, with many of them falling increasingly under control of inmates, Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) said on Friday.

The latest annual report by the CNDH showed that the state of Mexican prisons deteriorated in 2013 compared with the previous two years, a spokesman for the commission said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pledged to clean up the penal system when he took office two years ago, but the report found that there was a “growing system of self-government” in most of the prisons that the CNDH visited.

The commission surveyed 152 prisons containing about 88 percent of the prison population as of January 2013.

The report found that the system suffered from overcrowding and a shortage of food for inmates and that it failed to properly separate the accused from the convicted. In some cases, prisoners were found to control areas of the penal system with lock and key.

There were also not enough guards, meaning that prisoners rarely left their cells, the report found.

Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.