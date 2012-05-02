FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits off southwest Mexico
May 2, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

Magnitude 6.3 quake hits off southwest Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of southwest Mexico near the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 51 miles west-southwest of Suchiate, Chiapas, at a depth of 27.3 miles, the USGS said. The quake’s magnitude was originally listed as 6.0.

An official with the Chiapas public safety office said there were no reports of injuries or damage after the tremor.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 5.5 magnitude quake that struck 130 miles from Mexico City shook the capital, but officials had no reports of damage in the city.

(This version of the story has been corrected to fix name of USGS in paragraph 1)

Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Peter Cooney

