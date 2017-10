People gather on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, after they evacuated from the buildings after an earthquake in Mexico City April 2, 2012. A strong earthquake struck southwest Mexico on Monday, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and prompting people to stream out of their offices onto the street, though there were no reports of serious damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor registered magnitude 6.3 and centered 175 km (108 miles) east-south-east of the tourist resort of Acapulco, not far from where a much more powerful earthquake struck last month. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City mayor Marcelo Ebrard said no major damage was seen initially from a strong 6.3 earthquake which rattled buildings in Mexico City.

However, evacuations were under way, Ebrard said via his Twitter account.