Strong quake hits Mexico, no major damage seen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A strong earthquake hit Mexico on Wednesday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people rushing out of offices onto the streets, though there were no early reports of major damage.

Mexico City mayor Marcelo Ebrard said on his twitter account there were no initial signs of serious damage and that key services in the capital, including its subway system and the international airport, were operating normally.

“There was a nasty crunching sound in my bathroom and everything moved,” said Adela Arceo, who was looking after two young children in the central Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

There were no initial reports of casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck in the western state of Michoacan at a depth of 40.8 miles.

Emergency services in Michoacan and in the neighboring state of Guerrero, which has been hit by a series of recent quakes, reported no major problems on Wednesday.

The Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it had not issued a tsunami warning, but staff oceanographer David Walsh noted the quake was close to water, big enough and potentially deep enough to cause one.

It was the third major earthquake to hit Mexico in less than a month. A 7.4 magnitude quake struck on March 20, damaging hundreds of buildings in the southwest. That was followed by dozens of aftershocks.