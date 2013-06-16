FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power outages hit Mexico City after quake in country's center
June 16, 2013 / 5:48 AM / 4 years ago

Power outages hit Mexico City after quake in country's center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wait outside their homes after an earthquake struck, in Mexico City June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Power outages hit the Mexican capital of Mexico City on Sunday after an earthquake struck the center of the country, and officials said there was no other damage reported.

Some restaurants and residential buildings in the capital were evacuated as a precautionary measure, they said.

Buildings shuddered in the city, a Reuters witness said.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded its initial measurement of the quake to magnitude 5.8 from 6.0.

No one at state oil company Pemex was immediately available to comment but the group has no major installations near the epicenter of the quake, 14 miles west of Jolalpan in southwest Mexico, 76 miles south of Mexico City.

Reporting by Simon Gardner; Editing by Louise Ireland and Robert Birsel

