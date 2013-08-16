FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.4 quake shakes Mexico City, no injuries or damage
August 16, 2013 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Magnitude 5.4 quake shakes Mexico City, no injuries or damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Mexico City on Friday morning, with buildings evacuated but no immediate reports of damage.

A preliminary earthquake report from the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 6 miles northeast of Ometepec in the western state of Guerrero, and 190 miles south of Mexico City.

“We’ve concluded standard examination, no damages or injuries,” Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said on Twitter.

Witnesses in the central Roma neighborhood reported up to 20 seconds of moderate shaking. The Economy Ministry was evacuated, according to Reuters witnesses, and local television showed similar evacuations taking place across the city.

Mexico City’s airport said on Twitter there was no damage there.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Simon Gardner; Editing by Luc Cohen, Chris Reese and Vicki Allen

