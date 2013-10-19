FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake hits off western Mexico coast, no initial reports of damage
October 19, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Quake hits off western Mexico coast, no initial reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck in the Sea of Cortez on Saturday between the western Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California Sur, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Etchoropo in Sonora, the U.S. Geological Survey said on its website, revising down its original estimate of 6.8 for the temblor.

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), the USGS said, after earlier reporting a depth of 1 km (0.6 miles).

Emergency services in Sonora and Sinaloa said there were no initial reports of damage from the quake and locals in the town of Loreto in Baja California Sur, on the western side of the Sea of Cortez, said the same.

“We felt the quake pretty strongly, but we don’t have any reports of damage,” said Ana Carranza, a hotel worker in Loreto.

Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech

