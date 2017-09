People use their cell phone outside after an earthquake struck Mexico, in Mexico City September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake caused buildings to shake in Mexico City and triggered quake alarms on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.2, Mexico’s national seismological service said.

The head of Mexico’s emergency services, Luis Felipe Puente, said on Twitter that he had not received any reports of damage.