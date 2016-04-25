Quake hits off southern Mexico coast, no damage reported

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mexico early on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, around 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Suchiate in the state of Chiapas, was originally registered as a magnitude 5.9 tremor by the U.S. Geological Service. It later revised that to 5.6.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of Mexico’s emergency services, said via his Twitter account that the earthquake was felt lightly in parts of Chiapas. There had not yet been reports of damage, he said.