A woman takes a picture with her phone of a house damaged by an earthquake in Guadalajara, Mexico, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Hoyos

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico’s second most populous city Guadalajara on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, but there were no immediate reports of major damage.

The local seismological institute put the quake at a fairly shallow depth of 16 km. One witness described a strong but short tremor.