Quake shakes southern Mexico, no immediate reports of damage

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake struck on land near the southwestern coast of Mexico on Monday, earthquake monitoring institutes said, but there were no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The quake was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) northwest of Arriaga, a city in the southern state of Chiapas.

Mexico's Seismological Institute reported the quake with a magnitude of 5.7, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 5.2 and at a depth of 120.5 km (74.9 miles).