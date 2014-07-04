Thieves in Mexico steal truck with dangerous radioactive load

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Thieves in central Mexico on Thursday stole a pick-up truck carrying dangerous radioactive material, authorities said.

The radioactive load - iridium 192 - was normally used in industrial radiography, Mexico’s interior ministry said in a statement. The material was housed in a specialized container, and would only pose a health risk if the housing was tampered with, the statement said.

Late last year, thieves made off with a truck containing dangerous radioactive medical material that the United Nations said could provide an ingredient for a “dirty bomb.”

The radioactive load was later found dumped by the thieves close to where it was stolen.