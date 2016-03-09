FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico finds stolen radioactive material, says no risk posed
March 9, 2016 / 5:19 AM / a year ago

Mexico finds stolen radioactive material, says no risk posed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A container of radioactive material for industrial X-rays that was stolen in Mexico more than a week ago has been located and poses no risk to people, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

“It is important to note that the radioactive source was found inside its covering, which means it did not present a risk to the population,” the ministry said.

A small yellow container of Iridium 192 was stolen from a pick-up in the municipality of San Juan del Rio. It was found on a highway in the central State of Mexico, the ministry said in a statement.

The material was classed as a Category 2 radioactive source, meaning that if not managed properly, it could be fatal to someone exposed for a period of hours to days.

In December 2013 and April 2015, radioactive material was also reported stolen in Mexico.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Richard Borsuk

