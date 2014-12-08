FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy sees growth of at least 2 pct next year
#Business News
December 8, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Rajoy sees growth of at least 2 pct next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reacts at the beginning of a People's Party (PP) executive committee meeting at the party headquarters in Madrid, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

VERACRUZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Spain’s economy should grow by at least two percent next year, making it the European Union’s fastest growing economy, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during a visit to Mexico on Sunday.

“The government’s forecast is that there will be growth of two percent next year,” Rajoy said at an event in Veracruz, Mexico.

“If certain factors affecting the exchange rate and prices of raw materials persist, Spain can grow more than 2 percent in 2015 ... and it will be the fastest growing country in the European Union,” he said.

Spain’s economy grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter, boosted by a rebound in domestic demand, though some economists believe the country will struggle to remain immune to a slowdown among its main trading partners in the Euro zone.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Anahi Rama; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
