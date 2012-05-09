Analysis: Investors vent frustration over Mexico rates message

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Investors wrong-footed by the Mexican central bank’s decision not to cut interest rates last month are calling for policy makers to fine tune their message to markets.

Traders and fund managers who had piled into bets on a 25 basis point cut were caught out by the bank’s decision to keep rates at 4.5 percent for a 33rd straight month, prompting a spike in short-term yields and a surge in the peso.

Though Brazil and Chile have kept investors on their toes with cycles of cuts and hikes, Mexico has kept a long-running freeze on rates as its economy recovered slowly from recession, held by back by the lackluster bounce back in the United States.

That provided little opportunity to play the market. Traders said the volume in short-term rate swaps rose four-fold in the two weeks before the decision compared to normal trade.

Big investors seized on a comment in the minutes from the central bank’s March meeting that a majority of the five board members would favor lower rates if inflation continued to trend down, although economists mostly stuck with forecasts for rates to stay on hold.

It was the strongest reaction to the minutes since central bank governor Agustin Carstens, a Chicago-trained free market disciple, pulled back the veil on board discussions last year by publishing minutes of policy meetings.

Minutes of April’s meeting are due on Friday.

Some market watchers said investors over-reacted to the March minutes and failed to take into account the improving growth outlook in Latin America’s No. 2 economy and a still-weak peso which had the potential to fan inflation. Others said there was room for improvement in Banco de Mexico’s communication with markets and vowed not to fall into the same trap again.

“Either we, the receivers of the message, are not receiving it clearly or the sender is not being very clear,” said Banamex analyst Sergio Luna, who had tipped a 50 basis-point cut when the central bank met on April 27.

Central bank communication is a key policy tool, as sending the right signals to markets can help smooth volatility in market interest rates and bolster a bank’s credibility.

“People will be very reluctant to trade this hard going forward, they will tread very, very carefully,” said one strategist with a large fund, who asked not to be named. “People are going to think twice about taking them seriously.”

In contrast to the minutes, the March policy statement was considered broadly neutral. UBS economist Rafael de la Fuente, who forecast no change to rates, said differences between the minutes and the central bank’s policy statements “may be cause for them to refine their statement a little bit better”.

Economists are generally enthusiastic about Mexico’s move to release minutes, which have grown from 14 pages in February 2011 to 21 pages of densely packed text, graphs and a summary of board discussions. Views are not identified by name.

Carstens told Central Banking Journal that when he first worked at the central bank in the 1980s, it was “a kind of black box where there was little communication with the market”.

“Now ... a very important component of (policy) is having a precise communications strategy,” he said in November 2010.

CRYING WOLF?

Ample communication is not necessarily precise. It was one paragraph in the March minutes which sparked the cut frenzy. Analysts said the dovish impression was reinforced by closed-door board member briefings to major banks and Carstens expressing confidence about the inflation outlook.

The vast majority of economists stuck with calls for no change, with some noting they had been caught by dovish comments from policymakers before and learned their lesson.

“It was a very heated debate about what would happen. You had several analysts calling for a cut, many hedge funds positioning for that view,” said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies & Co, who did not follow the market rush.

Briefings given by Carstens during a visit to New York in November 2010 prompted some to speculate even then about a cut. The central bank officially opened the door to lower rates last August when it moved to a neutral policy stance, citing global market turmoil and weak domestic growth.

Markets jumped to price in a cut as soon as October but swung back within weeks to see a hike in May 2013, as a global market rout inspired by the euro zone debt crisis knocked the peso down 12 percent to a 2-1/2 year low.

Many defend the central bank for being flexible enough to row back when needed and said it had done a decent job of communicating with markets until the recent snafu.

“They signaled they were going to cut; the peso prevented them from doing so,” Nomura Securities analyst Benito Berber said of the decision to stay on hold last year.

Although inflation is falling towards the central bank’s 3 percent target, the peso dropped 3.6 percent between the March and April meetings and may have reignited policymakers’ fears about imported goods prices. The peso has fallen about 7 percent in the last six weeks.

“I think it would be hard for them to cut now with the peso having sold off in the last week, and that has just been a big constraint for them,” said Denise Simon, portfolio manager in emerging market debt at Lazard Asset Management.

Investors and analysts are now awaiting minutes of the April meeting to see how views developed over the month and whether doves on the board pushed the decision to a split vote.

One clear message has emerged from the confusion: don’t read too much into the minutes.

Analysts said Banco de Mexico sees them as a tool for transparency rather than communication - unlike Brazil, where guidance often comes in the minutes.

“The minutes are basically the discussion between the members and in the end, what they want to tell to the market is in the statement,” said HSBC strategist Alejandro Martinez.