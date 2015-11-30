Mexican Beatles fans attempt costume record

MEXICO CITY – Music fans in Mexico sought to break the world record for gathering together the largest number of people dressed as members of iconic band The Beatles. Dressed in costumes reflecting the group’s various styles over the decades, 294 people gathered in Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park.

“Once again, Mexican Beatlemania has been noted at the world level,” fan club president Ricardo Calderon said. “We have more tribute bands to The Beatles in Mexico than in any other country in the world.”

While the 294 tally appears to have broken the previous record that stood at 250, Mexico will need to send the paperwork to Guinness World Records for official verification.