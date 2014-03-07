FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico regulator says Slim's America Movil dominant in telco
#Technology News
March 7, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico regulator says Slim's America Movil dominant in telco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s telecoms giant America Movil said on Friday it had been declared dominant in the telecoms sector by a new watchdog as widely expected, amid a government push to boost competition.

Earlier in the day the regulator also declared as dominant in telecoms Slim’s bank Inbursa and conglomerate Grupo Carso, which both have direct or indirect stakes in America Movil. It cited their “economic interests”.

Mexico is trying to spur competition in its tight-knit phone and TV industries through a wide-ranging telecoms overhaul passed last year.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

