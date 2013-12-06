FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico lower house greenlights electoral reform
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2013 / 1:29 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico lower house greenlights electoral reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A demonstrator holds a placard while arriving to a protest against the energy reform outside the Senate building in Mexico City December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house on Thursday gave general approval to an electoral reform demanded by the opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an energy bill at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic agenda.

Lawmakers voted 469-69 to approve the bill in general, but dozens of points were reserved for further debate that was expected to stretch into the night.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, would be returned to Senators for a final vote if significant changes to the bill are made.

Opposition conservatives have made their support for backing the energy overhaul conditional on passage of the electoral reform, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive terms in office.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.