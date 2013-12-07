Mexico energy reform draft allows payment in percentage of output

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Companies which enter Mexico’s energy sector could be paid with a percentage of production obtained under production-sharing contracts, according to an energy reform draft obtained by Reuters on Saturday.

Companies could report contracts agreed to and expected benefits for accounting purposes, but oil reserves under the ground will remain the property of Mexico, the draft says.

The draft includes the option of contracts ranging from profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses, as well as service contracts like those currently allowed.