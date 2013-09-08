FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican tax reform to avoid sales tax on food, medicine - officials
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2013 / 3:57 AM / in 4 years

Mexican tax reform to avoid sales tax on food, medicine - officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto attends the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government has decided against levying a controversial sales tax on food and medicine as part of a key fiscal reform it will present on Sunday, officials in the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, said on Saturday.

The government is aiming to boost Mexico’s weak tax revenues by around 4 percentage points of gross domestic product (GDP), and was seriously considering widening the application of value added tax (VAT) to include food and medicines.

This was viewed as a risky measure politically though because of the impact it would have on the poor, who make up roughly half of the population in Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

The economy suffered a surprise contraction in the second quarter, prompting fears higher taxes would drag on an eventual recovery.

Recent street protests over other reforms aiming to open up the oil industry to foreign capital and overhaul a failing education system undertaken by President Enrique Pena Nieto have stirred fears of social unrest in Mexico, prompting a more cautious approach.

Earlier on Saturday, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray briefed some PRI members of Congress on the planned fiscal reform.

Afterwards several PRI officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the government had decided to opt against levying VAT on food and medicine.

Economists say broadening the application of VAT would be one of the most effective ways of raising tax revenues, and the PRI in March changed its manifesto to end the party’s longstanding ban on imposing the levy on food and medicine.

The government has never said explicitly it would apply VAT to food and medicines but had not ruled it out either.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.