Mexico lower house OKs energy reform, paves way for final passage

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house on Wednesday gave general approval to a landmark energy reform bill to open up the country’s ailing energy sector to private investment, paving the way for its final passage.

Earlier in the day, the Senate passed the constitutional reform, which aims to open Mexico’s energy sector to private investment.

Lawmakers in the lower house must now debate and approve the details of the bill and give the final green light, which could come as early as Thursday.