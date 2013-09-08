FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico reform proposes raising top tax rate, levy on stock trades
September 8, 2013 / 11:22 PM / in 4 years

Mexico reform proposes raising top tax rate, levy on stock trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Sunday proposed raising the top tax rate and taxing stock market gains and dividends under a fiscal reform, but held off from widening sales tax amid an economic slowdown.

The reform proposes raising the top income tax rate for individuals to 32 percent from 30 percent, and imposing a 10 percent levy on stock market profits, according to documents sent to Congress.

It also forecasts that changes to income tax would generate additional revenues of 59 billion pesos ($4.46 billion)in 2014.

($1 = 13.2405 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Alexandra Alper

