Mexico regulator probes internet market after monopoly complaint
March 28, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico regulator probes internet market after monopoly complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s new telecommunications regulator IFT said on Friday it had opened a probe into possible monopolistic practices in the country’s internet services market following a complaint, the federal government’s official gazette said.

The IFT also said it is also probing the distribution and sales of content transmitted domestically by internet and pay television companies.

Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil dominates Mexico’s telecoms market, and is a major player in internet via its fixed line operator Telmex and mobile operator Telcel. Broadcaster Televisa also dominates cable-based pay television and internet services.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Simon Gardner

