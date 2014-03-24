FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico telecoms bill gives regulator powers to curb Slim, Televisa
#Business News
March 24, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico telecoms bill gives regulator powers to curb Slim, Televisa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim attends a presentation of a digital platform, which was created in partnership with the Carlos Slim Foundation and online course platform Coursera, inside Soumaya museum in Mexico City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Monday proposed giving new telecommunications regulator IFT sweeping powers to police the operations of dominant telecoms companies and TV broadcasters, right down to their prices and discounts.

The regulator will have sweeping powers to order companies to sell assets, revoke concessions and share networks and infrastructure, according to a bill sent to Congress.

It will also be able to force companies to seek approval annually for interconnection and infrastructure-sharing terms, in line with a draft obtained by Reuters last month.

Major market players like billionaire Carlos Slim’s phone and internet giant America Movil, his fixed line operator Telmex and TV broadcaster Televisa have been declared dominant by the regulator.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
