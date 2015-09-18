Mexican drug maker Rimsa seeks buyers: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Privately owned Mexican drug maker Representaciones e Investigaciones Medicas, or Rimsa, is up for sale and could be worth as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs is managing the sale of Rimsa, which has attracted interest from companies including Sanofi (SASY.PA), Pfizer (PFE.N) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), the people told Bloomberg.

Rimsa officials could not be reached for comment.