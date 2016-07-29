Mexico makes mammoth 'torta sandwich'

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - An army of chefs in Mexico City on Wednesday (July 27) crafted a 66-metre (216-foot) monster "torta" sandwich - making it the biggest sandwich of its kind ever made in Latin America.

Local authorities and dozens of local business rolled up their sleeves to prepare the mega sandwich in less than 4 minutes - known as "torta" in Mexico.

Hundreds of chefs put together thousands of pieces of bread, lettuce, onion and tomato were mixed with hundreds of liters of mayonnaise, mustard and spicy sauces for the local record. Each section of the super torta had a different flavor cooked up by local chefs.

Organized by local government in the Mexican capital, officials hope the mammoth sandwich will give local businesses that specialize in the Mexican torta an economic boost.

"What we want to do is to show people that the torta is very important. It's important for our diet and we're bringing together more than 100 (torta) businesses to break the record of 66 meters," said torta business owner, Diana Gallardo.

The torta challenge is part of a three-day fair that looks to support the traditional Mexican sandwich and thousands of local businesses across the country dedicated to producing the delicious baguette.

Local resident Marco Antonio Trejo said the fair was a great way to boost tourism to MexicoCity.

"It's a good idea to bring tourism to Mexico City and to give an idea of our gastronomy, into what normal people eat daily," he said.

Different from the traditional sandwich, the torta is bigger in size and can be made up of a variety of products.

"It's a bread roll, you cut it in half and you can put whatever you want in it, beans, pork, beef, ham, white cheese, the stew from the night before," said torta business owner, Gabriel Gonzalez.

Despite its super size, the sandwich didn't quite make it into the big league.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest sandwich ever made was in 2005 in the United States and weighed 5,440 kg (11,993 lb), while the honor of the longest sandwich goes to Lebanon with a sandwich over 7.5 meters (2,411 feet) long in 2011.