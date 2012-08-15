Santander sees up to $4 billion from Mexico unit IPO: report

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) hopes to raise as much as $4 billion in an initial public offering of a portion of its Mexican unit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The bank will probably sell the shares after the first week of September, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said the bank may sell a 25 percent to 30 percent stake.

A Santander Mexico representative was not immediately available for comment.

If the listing proceeds, Santander would be following in the steps of Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL.MC), which floated its Mexican unit in November 2010 in a $910 million listing that was the biggest in nearly two decades.