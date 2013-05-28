Companies say Mexico security situation improving or steady: survey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The majority of foreign and domestic companies in Mexico say security has either improved or remained unchanged from last year, and almost half expect more improvement within five years, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

In the survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, 42 percent of the 531 respondents said the security situation had improved.

“We attribute this mainly to the actions of the federal authorities and the measures undertaken by the companies themselves,” said Thomas Gillen, president of the chamber’s security committee, who presented the findings.

Forty-two percent of respondents said the security situation had not changed and 13 percent said security had deteriorated. More than half of the latter group cited corruption as the cause of the deterioration.

Foreign investment in Mexico rose to a six-year high in the first quarter of this year, Mexico’s Economy Ministry said earlier this month, with foreigners pouring $4.99 billion into Latin America’s No. 2 economy as they tried to gain a foothold in its booming manufacturing sector.

But the security situation remains problematic, and some parts of the country are in virtual lockdown as the government tries to quell Mexico’s ultra-violent drug cartels.

Roughly 70,000 people have been killed in drug-related violence since former President Felipe Calderon launched a military-led campaign against the drug gangs in 2006.

President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, has vowed to reduce the violence by tackling crimes like extortion and kidnapping rather than hunting down drug bosses.

He plans to create a new national police force and move away from Calderon’s strategy of relying on the military, while trying to shift public attention to the economy.

Despite the bloodshed, 19 percent of companies surveyed said they expected the situation to improve by the end of the year, while 46 percent expected an improvement within the next five years.

Another 19 percent expected the security situation to remain challenging for more than five years.

Gillen, who is also American International Group Inc’s regional security director for Latin America, was unable to specify why the companies expected an improvement, saying the structure of the survey did not include such a question.

EXTORTION RISING

Extortion has become a problem for more companies, with 36 percent highlighting the issue this year, compared with 16 percent in 2011.

A third of the companies said they had faced security-related losses of up to $1 million, while 4 percent lost between $1 million and $5 million. Most companies surveyed said they spent between 2 and 4 percent of their budgets on security.

But only 2 percent said they had moved operations outside of Mexico as a result of the security situation. Five percent said they had moved operations within Mexico.

The areas causing the most concern were the northern states of Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas, followed by the capital. The survey highlighted the central state of Queretaro, which is home to a booming aerospace and manufacturing sector, as one of the safest options.

Foreign mining companies in Mexico, concerned by a fall in metals prices and a government plan to impose a 5 percent royalty on their pre-tax profits, have said they already pay a covert security ”tax.