Mexican Senate urges arrest for border killing of Mexican
#World News
September 12, 2012 / 3:59 AM / 5 years ago

Mexican Senate urges arrest for border killing of Mexican

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate urged President Felipe Calderon’s administration on Tuesday to pressure the United States to find and extradite the U.S. border patrol agent Mexico blames for the fatal shooting of a Mexican on the border with Texas last week.

The killing on September 3 was the second time in two months Mexico complained of one of its nationals being shot over the frontier by U.S. border agents.

In a statement, the Mexican Senate urged Calderon to start a joint investigation with U.S. authorities over the incident, in order to make an arrest “with the aim of extraditing the agent responsible.”

U.S. media reports said the man identified by the Mexican Senate as Guillermo Arevalo Pedraza was shot after rocks were thrown at agents across the border and that the United States had begun an investigation of the incident.

Officials for the U.S. Border Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment.

Laura Rojas, a senator belonging to Calderon’s conservative National Action Party, or PAN, said the incident, which took place between Nuevo Laredo in Mexico and Laredo, Texas, was part of a “pattern of repeated violence” against Mexicans.

Reporting By Dave Graham;; Editing by Peter Cooney

