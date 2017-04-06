FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico extends 15 percent steel tariff for non-free trade partner countries
April 6, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has extended until October a 15 percent tariff on 97 separate steel products imported from countries with which it does not share a free trade agreement, including China, the official government gazette said on Thursday.

The tariff was first raised in 2015 to protect local producers, but has since been extended three times. Mexico's Economy Ministry said in the gazette that a continued global steel glut had necessitated extension of the tariff.

Local steel industry representatives had asked for the tariff to be extended to protect against cheap Chinese imports.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Toni Reinhold

