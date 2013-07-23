FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosion at Ternium Mexico steel plant kills two, wounds 12
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2013 / 12:39 AM / 4 years ago

Explosion at Ternium Mexico steel plant kills two, wounds 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY (Reuters) - Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion at Italian-Argentine steelmaker Ternium’s Guerrero plant in Nuevo Leon state in northern Mexico, the company said on Monday.

The explosion occurred in mid-afternoon at a steel mill belonging to the Luxembourg-based company, it said in a statement on its website.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway. The company controls Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.