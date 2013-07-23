Explosion at Ternium Mexico steel plant kills two, wounds 12

MONTERREY (Reuters) - Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion at Italian-Argentine steelmaker Ternium’s Guerrero plant in Nuevo Leon state in northern Mexico, the company said on Monday.

The explosion occurred in mid-afternoon at a steel mill belonging to the Luxembourg-based company, it said in a statement on its website.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway. The company controls Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA.