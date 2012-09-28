FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Norman forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
September 28, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Tropical storm Norman forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Norman formed off the west coast of Mexico and was expected to make landfall north of the tourist resort and cruise ship destination of Mazatlan by Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The storm was located about 145 miles west of Mazatlan and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, the center said, adding that “a little strengthening” was possible before landfall.

Mexico issued tropical storm warnings for the area north of Mazatlan and a local official in Sinaloa state said emergency workers were preparing for flash floods in low-lying areas.

Mexico does not have any important oil installations along the Pacific coast.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler

