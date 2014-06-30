FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Elida forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
#Environment
June 30, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical storm Elida forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Elida formed on Monday, heading for Mexico’s Pacific coast and threatening strong winds and rain across the country’s western states, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm Douglas, meanwhile, slowly moved away from Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

Elida was about 120 miles (193 km) south of the major port of Manzanillo, the NHC said, with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kmh). The storm was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kmh), the NHC added.

Mexican authorities said Elida would bring heavy rains to the western states of Michoacan, Guerrero, Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Tropical storm Douglas was 465 miles (748 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California Sur state, heading northwest at 9 miles per hour (15 kmh) away from land, the NHC said.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler

