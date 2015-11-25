FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
November 25, 2015 / 3:24 AM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Sandra forms off Mexico's Pacific coast, seen strengthening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandra formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, with the storm expected to strengthen as it heads toward the country’s northwest coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

On Tuesday evening, Sandra was located about 540 miles (869 km) south-southwest of the Mexican Pacific port of Manzanillo, the NHC said, blowing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (121 kmh). The hurricane was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour (19 kmh), the Miami-based NHC added.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Sandra could become a major hurricane by Thursday,” the NHC said. “Interests in southern portions of the Baja California peninsula should monitor the progress of Sandra, the NHC said.”

Last month, Hurricane Patricia, which at one point registered as one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded, landed on Mexico’s Pacific coast, but did not inflict major damage.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Kavita Chandran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
