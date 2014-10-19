Six die in heavy rains, mud slides in southwestern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Heavy rains, flooding and mud slides in Mexico’s southwestern state of Guerrero killed six and forced hundreds to evacuate as tropical storm Trudy hammered the region, state rescue workers said on Sunday.

The storm, which was expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of rain on Guerrero and the southern state of Oaxaca, hit Mexico’s pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) before being downgraded to a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon.

Four adults and two minors were killed in the torrential downpour, which damaged state roads, destroyed homes and forced more than 1,800 evacuations, rescue authorities said in a preliminary statement on their Facebook page.