GENEVA (Reuters) - Hurricane Patricia, which is heading towards southwestern Mexico, is now comparable to Typhoon Haiyan, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Friday, referring to a storm that killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Patricia has continued to strengthen overnight and has maximum sustained winds of about 185 miles per hour, or 295 km per hour, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.