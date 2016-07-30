FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico agrees to monitor for its probe of student massacre
#World News
July 30, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

Mexico agrees to monitor for its probe of student massacre

Relatives of the 43 missing students from the Teacher's Training College Ayotzinapa Raul Isidro Burgos take part in a march to protest against the government's handling of the investigation in the case of 43 students, to mark the 19-month anniversary of their disappearance, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 26, 2016.Edgard Garrido

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico agreed on Friday to let the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) again monitor its widely criticized investigation into the disappearance and probable massacre of 43 students in 2014.

After almost three months of dialogue, the government and the IACHR agreed that the commission can send two technical advisers who will visit Mexico as needed to review the investigation, the IACHR said in a statement.

Starting last year, a group of international experts backed by the IACHR exposed serious flaws in the Mexican attorney general's probe of the students' disappearance in September 2014 in the southern state of Guerrero.

The experts said suspects in the case had been tortured, and they debunked the government's official version that the students had been burned in a dump and their remains had been thrown into a river in Guerrero.

The experts' mandate expired earlier this year and was not renewed by the government.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
