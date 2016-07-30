Mexico agrees to monitor for its probe of student massacre

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico agreed on Friday to let the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) again monitor its widely criticized investigation into the disappearance and probable massacre of 43 students in 2014.

After almost three months of dialogue, the government and the IACHR agreed that the commission can send two technical advisers who will visit Mexico as needed to review the investigation, the IACHR said in a statement.

Starting last year, a group of international experts backed by the IACHR exposed serious flaws in the Mexican attorney general's probe of the students' disappearance in September 2014 in the southern state of Guerrero.

The experts said suspects in the case had been tortured, and they debunked the government's official version that the students had been burned in a dump and their remains had been thrown into a river in Guerrero.

The experts' mandate expired earlier this year and was not renewed by the government.