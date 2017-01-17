FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico lures undeclared cash with tax plan, eyes $10 billion intake
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico lures undeclared cash with tax plan, eyes $10 billion intake

Alexandra Alper

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico said on Tuesday it will offer holders of undeclared capital abroad tax incentives to bring it home in a bid to lure some $10 billion in investment and steel itself against potential shocks from the incoming Trump administration.

Confirming a Reuters report, the government said it will offer an 8 percent repatriation tax on those funds returning to Mexico in six months, provided they go into investments including fixed assets and property for at least two years.

The 8 percent tax, which is well below Mexico's top income tax rate of 35 percent, must be paid 15 days after money is transferred, President Enrique Pena Nieto's office said in a statement ahead of an expected announcement later on Tuesday.

The government said the powerful CCE business lobby estimated the plan could yield $10 billion in investment.

Latin America's second-largest economy is facing pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is looking to cut taxes and has threatened a hefty border levy on companies that ship Mexican-made goods to the U.S. marketplace.

Mexico's move, which was floated last week, is in line with similar moves by both Chile and Argentina.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.