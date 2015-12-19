FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, America Movil eye spectrum auction in Mexico: regulator
December 19, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

AT&T, America Movil eye spectrum auction in Mexico: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the AT&T store in New York's Times Square, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil are interested in an auction of 80 MHz of wireless spectrum in February, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement on Friday.

The IFT said the companies would need to file documents in January ahead of the auction on Feb. 15.

Since declaring Slim’s America Movil dominant in the sector last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access. America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico’s mobile and fixed lines.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
