Mexico gives competitors access to Telmex phone networks
June 30, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico gives competitors access to Telmex phone networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Mexican telephone company Telmex is seen in Mexico City February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator said on Tuesday that it will open access to the “last mile” of Telmex telephone network to rivals, in a decision that aims to increase competition in a sector dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim.

The move will force Telmex, owned by Slim’s America Movil, to let other companies use part of its vast fixed line infrastructure. The “last mile” connects competitors using Telmex’s fixed line infrastructure with their end-user customers.

The company has 60 days to present terms by which it will offer services to other operators, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.

Spokespeople for Telmex declined to comment.

Since declaring America Movil dominant in the sector last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access to a sector seen as less competitive than Mexico’s peers. America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico’s mobile and fixed lines.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Cyntia Barrera, writing by Max de Haldevang; editing by Bernard Orr

