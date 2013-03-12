FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico telecoms reform bill seeks to tackle legal stalling
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2013 / 4:39 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico telecoms reform bill seeks to tackle legal stalling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s proposed telecommunications reform foresees prohibiting companies from blocking regulator rulings with injunctions while they pursue court appeals, which could eliminate a maneuver that has allowed companies to skirt competition rulings.

The draft bill, posted on the website of President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday, also included so called must offer/must carry rules that require broadcasters to offer channels to pay TV firms while making pay TV firms carry free-to-air channels.

Another section gives regulators the power to require local-loop unbundling of networks of predominant players.

That could be used to require tycoon Carlos Slim’s fixed line giant Telmex to let rivals use its land line connections to offer TV, phone and internet services.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.