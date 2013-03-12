Mexico telecoms reform bill seeks to tackle legal stalling

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s proposed telecommunications reform foresees prohibiting companies from blocking regulator rulings with injunctions while they pursue court appeals, which could eliminate a maneuver that has allowed companies to skirt competition rulings.

The draft bill, posted on the website of President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday, also included so called must offer/must carry rules that require broadcasters to offer channels to pay TV firms while making pay TV firms carry free-to-air channels.

Another section gives regulators the power to require local-loop unbundling of networks of predominant players.

That could be used to require tycoon Carlos Slim’s fixed line giant Telmex to let rivals use its land line connections to offer TV, phone and internet services.