FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico regulator should declare Televisa dominant -Dish Mexico
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
February 5, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico regulator should declare Televisa dominant -Dish Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s new telecom regulator should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant company as part of its effort to increase competition in the sector, rival satellite company Dish Mexico said on Wednesday.

Dish Mexico has written to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) saying that Televisa is dominant in terms of audience figures for its broadcast television and subscribers for its pay-television services.

Dish Mexico, which is co-owned by Mexican media company MVS and satellite company EchoStar, competes with Televisa’s satellite company Sky.

The IFT in December notified Televisa and Carlos Slim’s phone company America Movil that it was investigating whether they are dominant in their markets.

Mexico last year approved a telecom reform that will allow the regulator to use so-called asymmetric rules as part of an effort to trim the market power of companies it declares dominant.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.