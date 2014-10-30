FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Televisa launches new fixed-line phone, internet deal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 30, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Televisa launches new fixed-line phone, internet deal

Elinor Comlay, Tomás Sarmiento

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Televisa is launching a new fixed-price package for an unlimited home-phone and internet service in an effort to snap up customers from billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX).

The package, which combines broadband with unlimited calls to fixed lines and mobiles within Mexico, the United States, Canada, Latin America and Europe, will launch in Mexico City next month, vice president for telecommunications Adolfo Lagos told Reuters in an interview.

The announcement follows Televisa’s (TLVACPO.MX) decision to sell its stake in mobile phone company Iusacell at a massive loss.

The proceeds from the sale of that $717 million stake will now go toward the new fixed-line and internet project, Lagos said.

Separately, Lagos said he had no knowledge of any negotiations between Televisa and U.S. phone company AT&T (T.N) regarding the possible sale of its stake in satellite-television company Sky in Mexico.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Tomas Sarmiento

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.