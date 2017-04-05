FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Telmex says fined 5.3 million pesos for concession non-compliance
#Technology News
April 5, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico's Telmex says fined 5.3 million pesos for concession non-compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man crosses a pedestrian bridge next to the headquarters of internet and fixed-line phone company Telmex, commercial brand of America Movil, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.

Telmex said it was studying the Federal Telecommunications Institute's (IFT) decision and would appeal. The company said the IFT's decision was based on non-compliance of its concession, in relation to deals signed with Dish and its affiliates.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

