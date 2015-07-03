FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salinas's Totalplay eyes Mexico wholesale network
#Technology News
July 3, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

Salinas's Totalplay eyes Mexico wholesale network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Totalplay, the pay TV, Internet and fixed-line company owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, is considering participating in an upcoming tender for a $7 billion wholesale mobile network, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The planned network, which is written into Mexico’s constitution, will have use of valuable spectrum and aims to sell capacity to mobile companies such as Telefonica (TEF.MC) and AT&T (T.N).

Though Totalplay is still relatively small, with 200,000 residential subscribers in Mexico and 50,000 business and government clients, Chief Executive Eduardo Kuri said in an interview that it could be involved in building the network.

Kuri added that the company, which competes with Grupo Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) as well as Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX), wants to understand the project further before deciding whether to participate.

Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
