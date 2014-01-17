Mexico says Pacific trade talks could conclude by April

Mexico's Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo addresses the audience during a dialogue as part of the Global Cities Initiative conference in Mexico City November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An ambitious trade pact being negotiated among Pacific Rim nations could be concluded as soon as April, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would cover almost 40 percent of the global economy and create a free trade zone reaching from North America to Japan and New Zealand, and the United States is keen to wrap up talks in the coming months.

“We could be closing a deal” during the first four months of 2014, Guajardo told reporters in Mexico City.

The countries in the talks include the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Chile, Mexico and Peru.